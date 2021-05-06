Stolen handgun recovered after wanted man fights trooper during traffic stop, police say

CHESTERTON — An Indiana State Police trooper suffered hand injuries Wednesday after pulling over an Indianapolis man, who was wanted on a felony warrant, fought the trooper when placed under arrest and reached for the trooper's gun, police said.
Kyle T. Wright, 29, is accused of causing an injury to the trooper's right hand and superficial cuts to the officer's left hand.
The trooper stopped Wright for an unspecified moving violation about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as Wright drove a black 2008 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 94, about two miles east of the exit to Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police said.
The trooper learned Wright was wanted on a warrant out of Marion County and attempted to arrest Wright by placing on his wrist, according to a news release.
Wright began to fight the trooper, who ordered Wright to stop resisting while holding onto the one handcuff, police said.
During the struggle, Wright attempted to reach for the trooper's holstered handgun and ripped the trooper's portable radio microphone from his uniform, police said.
The trooper wrestled Wright to the ground, and Wright initially appeared to surrender, police said. Wright attempted to get up and escape, but the trooper was able to regain control and finish handcuffing him, police said.
Police recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been reported stolen in Hendricks County, and marijuana during a search of the Explorer, a news release said.
The trooper was treated and released from Northwest Health-Porter hospital. Several pieces of his equipment and his uniform were destroyed, police said.
Wright was medically cleared and taken to the Porter County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement, state police said.
Police from Portage and Valparaiso assisted at the scene.