 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen handgun recovered after wanted man fights trooper during traffic stop, police say
urgent

Stolen handgun recovered after wanted man fights trooper during traffic stop, police say

CHESTERTON — An Indiana State Police trooper suffered hand injuries Wednesday after pulling over an Indianapolis man, who was wanted on a felony warrant, fought the trooper when placed under arrest and reached for the trooper's gun, police said.

Kyle T. Wright, 29, is accused of causing an injury to the trooper's right hand and superficial cuts to the officer's left hand.

The trooper stopped Wright for an unspecified moving violation about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as Wright drove a black 2008 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 94, about two miles east of the exit to Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police said.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The trooper learned Wright was wanted on a warrant out of Marion County and attempted to arrest Wright by placing on his wrist, according to a news release.

Wright began to fight the trooper, who ordered Wright to stop resisting while holding onto the one handcuff, police said.

During the struggle, Wright attempted to reach for the trooper's holstered handgun and ripped the trooper's portable radio microphone from his uniform, police said.

The trooper wrestled Wright to the ground, and Wright initially appeared to surrender, police said. Wright attempted to get up and escape, but the trooper was able to regain control and finish handcuffing him, police said.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been reported stolen in Hendricks County, and marijuana during a search of the Explorer, a news release said.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The trooper was treated and released from Northwest Health-Porter hospital. Several pieces of his equipment and his uniform were destroyed, police said.

Wright was medically cleared and taken to the Porter County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement, state police said.

Police from Portage and Valparaiso assisted at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts