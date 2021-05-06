Stolen handgun recovered after wanted man fights trooper during traffic stop, police say

CHESTERTON — An Indiana State Police trooper suffered hand injuries Wednesday after pulling over an Indianapolis man, who was wanted on a felony warrant, fought the trooper when placed under arrest and reached for the trooper's gun, police said.

Kyle T. Wright, 29, is accused of causing an injury to the trooper's right hand and superficial cuts to the officer's left hand.

The trooper stopped Wright for an unspecified moving violation about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as Wright drove a black 2008 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 94, about two miles east of the exit to Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police said.

The trooper learned Wright was wanted on a warrant out of Marion County and attempted to arrest Wright by placing on his wrist, according to a news release.

Wright began to fight the trooper, who ordered Wright to stop resisting while holding onto the one handcuff, police said.

During the struggle, Wright attempted to reach for the trooper's holstered handgun and ripped the trooper's portable radio microphone from his uniform, police said.