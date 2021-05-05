Stolen Lake Station squad car dumped on lawn; cops searching for suspects, police say

GARY — Police are searching for those responsible for stealing a Lake Station squad car Wednesday afternoon.

The cop car was ditched on the lawn of a home in the 2200 block of Marshall Boulevard in Gary, and the suspects took off on foot, police at the scene said.

No further information was provided.

Lake Station, Gary and Lake County police gathered outside the home as the search for the suspects continues. The Lake County Sheriff's Department's helicopter also was seen searching the area.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com as more information becomes available.

