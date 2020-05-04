Stolen motorcycle temporarily helps fugitive escape arrest, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A LaPorte man who allegedly stole a motorcycle and fled from police Sunday when LaPorte County sheriff's deputies attempted to pick him up on an arrest warrant is behind bars and facing three additional felony charges.

Tyler Lukac, 26, is accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement and auto theft, along with misdemeanor aggressive driving, after allegedly bolting from a southern LaPorte County house when deputies arrived to arrest him on warrants for felony drug dealing and failing to appear in court.

Deputies briefly chased Lukac as he fled on the motorcycle, but terminated the pursuit when it reached the city of LaPorte, police said.

According to police, Lukac later was found hiding out in a motel on the south side of Michigan City, and Michigan City police officers eventually took him, and the motorcycle, into custody.

"This is an excellent example of personnel from two agencies collectively working together," said Captain Derek Allen of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

"Thank you to the Michigan City police officers for their assistance in bringing a wanted fugitive to justice."

Lukac is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday.