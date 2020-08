Stolen U-Haul found engulfed in flames; arson investigation begins, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An arson investigation was launched after police found an abandoned, stolen U-Haul truck engulfed in flames.

At 12:11 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a U-Haul box truck that caught on fire on Indiana 912 on the exit ramp to 169th Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders found the U-Haul engulfed in flames and Hammond firefighters extinguished the blaze as officers blocked the roadway. There was no on inside the burned truck and it appeared that the truck was abandoned and intentionally set on fire, police reported.

After examining the license plates, authorities learned the vehicle was stolen from Schererville. The scene was cleared of debris and the truck was towed.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Division will continue to investigate the case.

