LAPORTE — A man armed with a hammer jumped over the counter of a local Family Express convenience store Wednesday night and threatened the clerk before making off with $83, according to county police.
Police are seeking help locating the man and two others who accompanied him during the armed robbery shortly after 10 p.m. at the store located at 7687 W. U.S. 20.
One man held the door while the other two rushed into the store and jumped over the counter, one armed with the hammer, police said.
The three men were last seen fleeing westbound on foot.
The men are believed to be black, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches in height, and in their late teens to early 20s.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the armed robbery is encouraged to contact Captain Patrick Cicero, chief of detectives, at 219-326-7700, extension 2404.