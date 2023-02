HAMMOND — A federal judge has imprisoned a Chicago man for two homicides committed for a street gang whose crimes reached into Northwest Indiana.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 28-year prison term late last week on 24-year-old Alec N. Aguilar.

Aguilar pleaded guilty in July 2020 to federal conspiracy racketeering charges that he trafficked in marijuana, cocaine and illicit tranquilizers.

He also admitted to being responsible for the 2017 murders of 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia and 22-year-old Manuel Salazar, both of Chicago.

Aguilar is the last of 19 men and women to be convicted and sentenced for aiding the violent drug dealing of the Latin Dragon Nation.

The Chicago-based street gang trafficked illicit drugs and attacked rival street gangs that also operated in Hammond and other parts of the Region.

It took more than five years of investigations by federal, state and local police department members in Indiana and Illinois and prosecutions by the U.S. Attorney to bring the defendants to justice.

It began with the fatal shooting of the 10-year-old boy, an innocent bystander to a gang-related shooting that Aguilar admitted was his responsibility.

Aguilar and another Latin Dragon member were traveling July 14, 2017, in a car Anaya had stolen the previous day from Hammond.

They were near Calumet Park in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood when they spotted rival gang members in a nearby SUV and fired a volley of gunshots into that car, fatally wounding the boy.

His death prompted Lake County sheriff’s police and the Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, and Hobart police departments to join federal and Illinois law enforcement authorities to round up gang members.

Latin Dragon Nation members were charged with crimes involving more than 50 victims, including 15 people who were murdered.

Aguilar also admitted that he also was involved in a second homicide Nov. 24, 2017 when he and two other Latin Dragons fatally shot 22-year-old Manuel Salazar on a gang-related search-and-kill mission in Chicago.

Federal judges sentenced all 19 to prison terms ranging from four years to 35 years.

Defense attorney Mark Psimos wrote in a memo to the sentencing judge that Aguilar joined the street gang at age 15, had known nothing but violence during his membership, but was too afraid to quit because other members who did were severely beaten or killed.

The judge gave Aguilar credit for having served three years in federal detention from the time of this arrest until now.

