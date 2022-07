Street gang member sentenced for Latin Dragons violence

HAMMOND — A federal judge imprisoned an East Chicago man for contributing to a street gang’s history of violent crime.

Joseph “Dro” Roggenkamp, 24, received a 9-year sentence Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed that prison term following Roggenkamp’s 2020 guilty plea to a racketeering conspiracy charge that Roggenkamp was member of the Latin Dragon Nation.

Roggenkamp is among 19 people a federal grand jury first indicted in 2017 with trafficking illicit drugs and firearms as a member of the Chicago-based street gang that also operates in Hammond.

He pleaded guilty to the felony count under an agreement with the U.S. attorney to avoid an even harsher sentence had a federal jury found him guilty of several violent crimes he committed for the gang.

Roggenkamp admitted in his plea deal that:

He was in the company of other Latin Dragons on April 30, 2017, who shot a rival gang member in the head.

He shot another rival gang member in the back July 14, 2017.

He tried to silence a witness to a murder by a fellow Latin Dragon, Manuel "Smiley" Diaz, 31, of Hammond.

Diaz is serving a 35-year prison term for fatally shooting Charles Berrios, 50, of Hammond, in the head Sept. 30, 2017, near Indianapolis Boulevard and Howard Avenue in Hammond.

Police said Berrios was trying to stop Diaz from attacking another man with whom Diaz had been arguing.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a longer sentence, but defense attorneys Roy Dominguez and Susan Severtson argued to the court Roggenkamp had no prior criminal record and a difficult childhood.

They said Roggenkamp was only 4 years old when his father died in a gang-related killing. His mother suffered from alcoholism, and he grew up in a gang-infested Chicago neighborhood.

He moved at age 12 to East Chicago where he played football but joined the Latin Dragons for safety because he was bullied by Latin Kings members.