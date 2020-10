Stretch of Borman Expressway shut down following police chase, crash

A stretch of the Borman Expressway was shut down Saturday night as police searched for suspects following a pursuit and crash.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the 16-mile marker on Interstate 80/94 in the westbound lanes, Indiana State Police Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis said.

State troopers were called to assist in the chase that began in Illinois. The car involved was reported stolen, Zelnis said.

After the crash, the suspects fled on foot and police are currently conducting a search. The westbound lanes remained shut down as of 10:30 p.m., and police were working to get them open as quickly as possible, Zelnis said.

Check back at nwi.com as updates become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.