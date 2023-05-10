Help them feel secure. This is important for kids of all ages: Tell them that they’re safe, that you’re always there for them, and that the authorities are investigating. Provide emotional support by saying, “It’s OK to feel sad — or to not even know how you’re feeling.”

Look out for signs of anxiety, generalized worry or traumatic stress. When bad things happen, kids can develop a fear that it will happen to them, their family or their school. Allow your kid to express all of their concerns, even if they don’t seem directly related or even realistic. Validate their feelings, talk about ways they can calm themselves in times of intense stress (including calming thoughts, breathing exercises and activities), and make it clear that you’re always available to talk things through. Your kid may benefit from a meditation app, but if their anxiety or sensitivity increases, you may want to talk to your pediatrician.

Model behavior. The truth is, no one really knows what to do in these situations. But if you want your tweens and teens to think more deeply about news and other information, you may need to start that process by demonstrating it for them. You’re showing them how to think about things, instead of what to think — which is essential for kids’ ability to view information critically. Try, “I always wonder why these things happen,” “What drives a person to do this?,” “What happens to the families, teachers and other people who are affected?,” “I wonder if this will have an impact on gun laws,” and “Is there anything we can do?”

Filter news, or watch together. Tweens and teens get a lot of information from online sources like YouTube, which, as you’re well aware, is hit or miss. Point them toward quality, age-appropriate news sources such as Xyza: News for Kids or the New York Times’ The Learning Network, which handle mature news in youth-friendly terms. If you’re going to watch the news on television, do it together, and turn it off if it gets too graphic.

Compare different news sources. News coverage can vary by publication, and information about one story can vary wildly. Consider looking at how a youth-oriented source like Snapchat covers a school shooting versus, say, the Washington Post. Make sure kids know how to vet news sources by checking the URL, the reporter, and the site or app sponsors. Check out AllSides, which compares news across partisan lines.

Get involved. Since youth activism is well documented on social media and other outlets, tweens and teens can see how their actions make a real difference in the world. Explore ways kids can get involved in making changes about issues they believe in by checking out sites like DoSomething, Never Again, and March for Our Lives.