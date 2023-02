HAMMOND — The student who allegedly brought a handgun into Hammond Central High School has been criminally charged as an adult.

A 16-year-old boy, of Dolton, Illinois, faces one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony that carries up to six years in prison if convicted. The boy is not being named because he is a minor.

On Jan. 31, the teenager — who is not a Hammond Central student, but does attend a School City of Hammond school — was reportedly spotted by a teacher trespassing into the school, the school district said at the time. When administration and security located him, the boy reportedly handed his backpack off to another student, fled and hid in a restroom, but school officials tracked him and the backpack down.

The newly released probable cause affidavit alleges that inside the backpack was a tan and black 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition and a laser pointer attachment. The gun allegedly had no serial numbers and was fully loaded, but did not have a round in the chamber.

The incident led to the school being put on "secured status" and to the student being expelled for one-year, as required by Indiana state law.

The teenager was arrested and held at the Hammond City Jail, but paid a $2,000 bond and was released, according to online court records.

