VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University officials have turned over to the county prosecutor's office information about a now-former student who allegedly conducted inappropriate filming in a men's bathroom on campus.
Joshua Baker, 21, of Valparaiso, was arrested April 10 by Valparaiso University police on a preliminary felony charge of voyeurism, according to police records.
"The Valparaiso University Police Department and the university’s Title IX officer were notified of inappropriate filming in the men’s bathroom in Wehrenberg Hall and immediately launched an investigation, identified a suspect and removed and banned this person from returning to campus," Nicole Niemi, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and communications, said in a written statement Wednesday.
"This activity is illegal and violates university policy. Valparaiso University is steadfastly committed to the safety and wellness of our students," Niemi said, adding Baker is no longer a Valparaiso University student.
Niemi said they believe a hand-held device was used in the filming in the men's bathroom of the co-ed residential hall. Officials have inspected all of the university residence hall bathrooms and no recording devices were found.
"The university does not tolerate this behavior and immediate action was taken," she said. "VUPD and residence life staff members continue to work with our students to educate them on safety matters in residence halls and how to report suspicious activity."
Niemi said this incident is separate from and unrelated to the previous incident in Brandt Hall earlier this month in which a former VU student, Jaylen King, of Zion, Illinois, was arrested for allegedly sneaking into dorm rooms of female students at the university to watch them sleep.
"At this time, the matter has been turned over to the Porter County prosecutor’s office. We encourage anyone with information to participate in the active police investigation," Niemi said.
