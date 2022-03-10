 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Student nabbed with knife at Portage High School, faces criminal charge, police say

Kayla McNeary

Kayla McNeary

 Provided

PORTAGE — An 18-year-old student was taken into custody at Portage High School this week and faces a criminal charge of bringing a knife to school, police say.

Kayla McNeary, who has been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a knife on school property, reportedly told police she did not intentionally show the knife to another student.

"(McNeary) advised she moved the knife from one pocket to another and another student may have accidentally seen it," Portage police said.

The Portage resident told police she sometimes carries the knife for protection.

Police said they were called to the school along U.S. 6 shortly after noon Monday and were told by staff they received a tip from a student about McNeary possessing the knife.

Staff had taken possession of the knife by the time police arrived, according to the incident report. It was described as a black Smith & Wesson folding knife.

McNeary was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. Police said she was respectful and cooperative during their entire interaction.

An initial hearing is scheduled for April 13 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode, court records show.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

