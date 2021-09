Student runner injured after being struck by vehicle, police say

PORTAGE — A juvenile was injured after being struck by a vehicle while running across a street, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon first responders were called to the area of Cooley Street and Stone Avenue near Fegely Middle School, said Portage Chief of Police Michael Candiano.

Police reported that a student who is a cross country runner was struck by a vehicle while running across the road.

The student, who was alert and conscious, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Candiano said that witnesses to the crash informed officers that the juvenile did not look before crossing the road and also said that the driver could not have avoided the crash. In addition, witnesses stated the driver was driving the speed limit or lower.

The student's current condition is unknown.

