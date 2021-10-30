Student struck by car outside high school, airlifted, fire chief says

WHEATFIELD — An injured high school student was airlifted after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. first responders were called to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in front of Kankakee Valley High School at 400 County Road West in Wheatfield, said Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff.

The student was conscious when he was airlifted for medical care, Ratliff said. His current condition is unknown.

The driver stayed on scene.

Wheatfield firefighters and EMS worked with Jasper County Sheriff's police at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.