Student struck by car outside high school, airlifted, fire chief says

WHEATFIELD — An injured high school student was airlifted after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. first responders were called to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in front of Kankakee Valley High School at 400 County Road West in Wheatfield, said Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff.
The student was conscious when he was airlifted for medical care, Ratliff said. His current condition is unknown.
The driver stayed on scene.
Wheatfield firefighters and EMS worked with Jasper County Sheriff's police at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.