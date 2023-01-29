 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Subject of interest' identified in wounding of Gary man

  Updated
  • 0
Gary police vehicle stock

Gary Police Department reportedly found a man suffering a gunshot wound at the 200 block of Arthur Street.

 File, The Times

GARY — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Arthur Street, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Gary Police Department said in a news release. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital by Gary Fire Department medics.

A "subject of interest," whom the victim knows, has been identified and is being questioned, police said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 219-881-1209.

