GARY — The controller for Gary Public Transportation Corp. resigned Monday — the same day The Times contacted him for comment on an Indiana attorney general’s order to obey a state auditing agency’s subpoena for 2017 financial records.
The transit agency's controller Robert Selent’s last day will be Sept. 28, said Mayor Karen-Freeman-Wilson, citing an email she received from a GPTC board member Monday.
Freeman-Wilson declined to speculate on the reasons behind his resignation or say if the State Board of Account’s attempts to subpoena him for documents had anything to do with it.
In a Friday court filing, the Indiana attorney general’s office ordered Selent to appear in court Oct. 25 if he fails to file the GPTC's 2017 Annual Financial Report within two weeks of the date of the order.
A May 31 letter from the SBOA addressed to Selent said the auditing agency had attempted to contact his unit “on several occasions” to remind Selent of his obligation to file the 2017 Annual Financial Report, court filings show.
Indiana law requires such reports be filed with the SBOA state examiner no later than 60 days after the close of the fiscal year — or March 1, the letter states.
The letter — sent via USPS certified mail — informed Selent that if SBOA did not receive the AFR by June 20, he would be required to personally appear at the agency’s Indianapolis office with the subpoenaed records.
Court records do not allege or indicate any misuse of funds on Selent's part.
Contacted by The Times Monday, Selent initially said this was his first time hearing about the SBOA's request for records.
Then, he said, "I remember getting some voicemails. We traded (missed) phone calls. But I don’t remember seeing any letter. I wonder who signed off on that.”
He said he works with the city of Gary with the filing of SBOA financial documents and that he suspects “something fell through the cracks” between GPTC and the city.
Freeman-Wilson said no one in the city administration was aware of the request from the SBOA or the subpoena for documents.
“The City Controller enters the budget into the Gateway financial system. All other interaction with the State Board of Accounts and state budget representative between GPTC is handled directly by them,” she said.
Freeman-Wilson did say Selent — who became the GPTC controller in April 2017 — was reportedly not familiar with Indiana procedure and planned to enter the information in the state’s Gateway reporting system.
“Even though this is a separate agency in the city, I like to ensure compliance where it touches city government," the mayor said.
"In this case, the council and I have appointees to the board. I plan to meet with all of my appointees in separate meetings now that I am aware of the concern,” the mayor said.
Gateway, the state's public employee database, shows Selent was paid $44,168.16 last year as controller.
The city of Gary is under scrutiny by the SBOA for misuse of public safety dollars.