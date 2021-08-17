 Skip to main content
'Substantial' amount of meth, heroin seized in home search, police say
MICHIGAN CITY — Two people were arrested and a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were discovered during a search of a residence in the 500 block of Walton Avenue, police said.

Shawanda Archambeault was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants and Michigan City resident Glen Ian Howe faces felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

Various other suspected illegal drugs, numerous illegal firearms and cash were also seized during the Aug. 6 search, police said.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Cpl. Kyle Shiparski praised the continued efforts of drug task force members as they work to make LaPorte County a safer community.

"The marked success of this unit is only made possible through its collaboration with the participating agencies," he said.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact it at 219-873-1488 or through social media.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

