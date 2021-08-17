'Substantial' amount of meth, heroin seized in home search, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two people were arrested and a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were discovered during a search of a residence in the 500 block of Walton Avenue, police said.

Shawanda Archambeault was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants and Michigan City resident Glen Ian Howe faces felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

Various other suspected illegal drugs, numerous illegal firearms and cash were also seized during the Aug. 6 search, police said.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Cpl. Kyle Shiparski praised the continued efforts of drug task force members as they work to make LaPorte County a safer community.

"The marked success of this unit is only made possible through its collaboration with the participating agencies," he said.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact it at 219-873-1488 or through social media.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.