 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

 File, Provided

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650 N, which is just east of an Indiana Toll Road travel plaza and northeast of the town of Rolling Prairie.

Capt. Derek Allen said deputies determined that a 2005 Saab was traveling north on CR 500 E when it left the northbound lane, drove off the east side of the road, reentered the roadway and rolled over. The vehicle eventually landed on its roof facing south.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

According to deputies, Dillon Cervi of Justice was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

People are also reading…

The sheriff's department did not publicly identify the driver of the vehicle. The sheriff's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pritzker on pay raises for lawmakers, state leaders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts