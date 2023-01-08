Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650 N, which is just east of an Indiana Toll Road travel plaza and northeast of the town of Rolling Prairie.

Capt. Derek Allen said deputies determined that a 2005 Saab was traveling north on CR 500 E when it left the northbound lane, drove off the east side of the road, reentered the roadway and rolled over. The vehicle eventually landed on its roof facing south.

According to deputies, Dillon Cervi of Justice was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff's department did not publicly identify the driver of the vehicle. The sheriff's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park