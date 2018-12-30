Gary government and the Gary International Airport Authority continue to stymie one company’s efforts to sell prime real estate adjacent to the airport because the two entities have been eyeing the property for themselves, a complaint filed this week in federal court alleges.
Industrial Highway Corp. filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court.
It claims city officials and board members attempted to drive out competition and bring down the purchase price on 6012 W. Industrial Highway in Gary because the 19.74 acres in question “fits prominently into the Authority’s plan for expansion of the Gary Airport.”
“While the Authority has not yet commenced condemnation proceedings, it is negotiating with Industrial for the purchase of the Real Estate,” the complaint reads.
Michael Tolbert, attorney for the Airport Authority, and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined comment Friday, citing the pending litigation.
“Without looking at the complaint, though, I can tell you I’m sure we haven’t done anything wrong,” Tolbert said.
Industrial Highway Corp. entered into a purchase/sale agreement on May 8 with Arka Express Inc. for $1.68 million, the suit states. But Arka terminated the purchase agreement in writing May 31.
“Unfortunately, after meeting with the City of Gary, it has become clear that it is highly unlikely that the City of Gary will be supportive of the Purchaser’s intended use of the property,” the letter from Arka, attached as an exhibit in the complaint, states.
"By informing Arka that government approvals necessary to develop the site would be denied and that the real estate is subject to condemnation proceedings, the Authority intended to remove potential buyers from the marketplace and, in doing so, drive the price down.
“This process provided the Authority with an unfair advantage in condemnation negotiations and was not justified,” the suit states.
The company also contends the Authority has regularly interfered with Industrial Highway Corp’s attempts to sell the real estate.
Holladay Property Services Midwest Inc., Highpoint Investments, LLC, and Carmeuse Lime, Inc. all have terminated purchase agreements from 2013 to 2017, citing statements made by the Authority, according to the filing.
The complaint argues the city and the AirportAuthority are violating the company's rights under the Fifth and 14th amendments, which prevent the taking of private property of public use without just compensation or due process.
The Airport Authority dissuaded interested parties but also, while negotiating with the company on a purchase price, relied on an appraisal that is “patently inaccurate,” the suit argues.
On Nov. 13, the Airport Authority forwarded an appraisal to Industrial Highway Corp. “in an apparent attempt to move the negotiations forward” estimating the property’s worth at $900,000 assuming there are “no reported options, agreements or sale contracts pending.”
They sent this appraisal despite Industrial having received an offer of $1.68 million five months prior, the suit states.
“Both strategies employed by the Authority are designed to drive the negotiated price …down and do not, even arguably, constitute ‘good faith negotiations,’” the company states.
Tolbert said he plans to respond to the suit in court once he has a chance to review the filing.