Sunday shootings injure two in Region

GARY — The Gary Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Sunday that sent two people to the hospital.

In the first incident, officers were dispatched to the hospital about 3:45 a.m. for a 22-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man said he was a passenger in a truck driving in the Glen Park area when someone shot him. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Later Sunday, a little after 7:30 p.m., Gary police were sent to the 4400 block of Kentucky Street and found a vehicle with several bullet holes. Inside a home nearby, the officers were directed to a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her foot.

The woman said she was a passenger in a car driven by her fiance, and they were in the area to see her sister, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. When they pulled into the driveway, the woman said two men got out of a silver Chevrolet Impala as it drove down Kentucky Street and began shooting at their car.

The woman jumped out of the vehicle when the shooting began and hid behind a tire. She was carried into the home after the shooting and later transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

