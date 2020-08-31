Superfund homeowners fight to keep legacy polluter lawsuit alive In E.C.

DuPont manufactured lead arsenate, zinc oxide and zinc chloride from 1893 until 2000 at 5215 Kennedy Ave., blocks away from plaintiffs’ homes, according to EPA records.

Aairborne contaminants to blame, suit says

The suit claims the companies trespassed on properties with the release of airborne contaminants that settled into soil and through soil fill contamination in yards. DuPont, in particular, remains an ongoing source of groundwater contamination in the area, the suit alleges.

Citing the Indiana Court of Appeals' decision in KB Home Indiana Inc. v. Rockville Tbd Corp., companies fought against the trespassing claim, arguing the defendants have long ceased operations. To uphold a trespass claim, plaintiffs must possess the land during the alleged trespassing, the companies argue.

In his latest filing, Chizewer argues against the defendants' notion that they escape responsibility because it's impossible to know whether the lead and arsenic contamination in the soil can be traced back to a particular company.

"In other words, if the lead and arsenic that Defendants deposited into Plaintiffs' soil and groundwater was not specifically branded as 'DuPont contamination' or 'ARCO contamination,' then all defendants magically escape responsibility. These arguments and others like it are not just legally meritless, they are deeply misguided. Indeed, they further evidence that Defendants have embraced the deep-seeded inequities in need of correction. Defendants' motions to dismiss should be denied, and this case should move forward immediately," Chizewer said.

