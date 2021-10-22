Superior Ambulance staff honored with life-saving award by Munster hospital

MUNSTER — After their quick thinking saved a woman suffering a serious neurological emergency, two Superior Ambulance employees were honored by the hospital they transported the patient to.

Paramedic Janiece Cox and EMT Michelle Devaney, are the first recipients of the Life Saving Partner Award, which was presented by Community Healthcare System. Cox and Devaney received the honors on behalf of Community Hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Munster, according to a news release form the hospital.

“Recognition like this means more than we could ever express,” Cox said.

The award recognizes outstanding efforts by EMS personnel for critical lifesaving efforts on behalf of stroke patients.

“I appreciate it, but we were just doing our job,” Devaney said.

The two EMS professionals were working at Superior Ambulance's Dyer station recently when they responded to a 911 call for a sick person. They found a 61-year-old woman in her residence, who said she had neck pain that began while she washed her hair.

She said she also felt a pounding headache and briefly experienced blurred vision.