Supervision required if man bonds out in Portage armed robbery case that left officer injured

VALPARAISO — Chicago resident Keshawn McLaurin has no prior criminal convictions but has been found to be enough of a danger to himself and/or the community to require supervision if he bonds out on accusations of stealing a handgun and triggering a police pursuit that left one officer injured.

The 20-year-old Chicago man appeared Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who set bond for him at $7,500 cash, a court document shows.

The judge ordered McLaurin to take part in pretrial supervision if he bonds out of Porter County Jail.

McLaurin and codefendant, Keyante M. Hayes, 24, of Portage, are accused of stealing two firearms Aug. 30 from a man at the Port Crossing Apartments in Portage and then leading police on a chase.

The driver, Hayes, was taken into custody just minutes later, but McLaurin fled on foot, triggering a multi-jurisdictional police search.

One officer sustained an incapacitating lower leg injury during the foot pursuit and was taken to the hospital.

"Due to the possibility of Mr. McLaurin being armed, area schools were notified and safety precautions were taken per their policies," police said at the time.

McLaurin was found "bedded down" in a wooded area 50 minutes into the search and was taken into custody without further incident.

Both men face charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement, court records show.

McLaurin is further charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and Hayes is charged with reckless driving.

McLaurin reportedly told the judge he intends to hire his own attorney and was ordered to have no further contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds.