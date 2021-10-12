Supreme Court OK with Hoosier parents trying to control lives of adult children after death

The question reached the Supreme Court after a Seymour, Indiana, woman died in 2016 and her trust included a provision awarding her adult son his share of her estate outright if he was unmarried at the time of her death, or requiring his share of her assets be maintained in a subtrust controlled by her adult daughter if her son still was married to his third wife.

The Indiana Court of Appeals last year interpreted those conditions as a restraint on marriage and therefore void.

However, the Supreme Court ruling vacated the 2-1 appellate decision, leaving intact the provisions of the mother's trust and setting a statewide standard for conditions or limitations that may be contained in wills and trusts, including permissible restraints on marriage.

"Under Indiana law, we disregard the settlor's intent only when the trust code clearly prohibits or restricts it," Slaughter said. "Here, (the son) points to nothing in the trust code that clearly prohibits or restricts the challenged provision, and we know of none."

"Given this section's mandate to honor (the mother's) intent, we decline to invalidate the challenged provision or to restrict what the Legislature does not forbid."