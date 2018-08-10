MUNSTER — The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments on whether the mother of 18-year-old Domonique “Nikki” Smith can sue a Munster church over her daughter's pool drowning.
The high court on Thursday denied an appeal by Family Christian Center and its pastors, Stephen Munsey and Melodye Munsey, seeking it to rule on whether Smith was a church employee or independent contractor when she drowned in May 2015 while babysitting at the pastors' Schererville home.
The Indiana Court of Appeals determined in April Smith worked as an independent contractor for the church and its pastors, and therefore Vicki Olds, the woman's mother, could seek damages through a lawsuit.
The church appealed the appellate court ruling, arguing Smith was an employee, who was required to seek damages through the state's Worker Compensation Board, which has exclusive jurisdiction to hear claims for personal injury or accidental death that happens during employment.
“We are pleased that we can get back to work and that Nikki's mother can finally have her day in court,” Trent McCain, an attorney for Olds, said Friday.
Roy Dominguez, an attorney for the church, confirmed Friday the supreme court declined a petition to transfer the case, which meant the case would return to Judge John Pera's courtroom in Lake Superior Court.
Olds filed her lawsuit against the church and its pastors in November 2016 in Lake Superior Court. Olds is also known as Vicki Walker.
The mother alleges suspicious circumstances surrounded the investigation into her daughter's death and claims the Munseys were negligent in caring for her daughter, who was babysitting the pastors' grandchild May 29, 2015, at their residence.