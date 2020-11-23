Supreme Court resentences Gary man for two murders he committed as a teenager

The five Hoosier justices, all appointed by Republican governors, rejected that invitation, and vacated the precedent set by the Court of Appeals.

Instead, in an opinion written by Justice Mark Massa, they determined a 181-year prison sentence for a juvenile offender is not "cruel and unusual punishment" prohibited by the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Rather, a term of years sentence is, by definition, not a life-without-parole sentence, and Miller does not therefore apply, the court said.

"Looking at the information considered by the trial judge, as a whole, the sentencing court sufficiently considered Wilson's background, environment and immaturity before determining that Wilson was sufficiently corrupted and his crimes so serious that he deserved a long term of years sentence," Massa said.

In tandem with that finding, four of the justices agreed Wilson received ineffective assistance from his appellate attorney in the direct appeal of his conviction because the attorney failed to specifically ask the appellate court to reconsider the length of Wilson's prison sentence in light of the nature of the offense and the character of the offender as provided by Appellate Rule 7(B).

