Supreme Court ruling gets Lake County off hook for alleged misconduct by probation officer

In a first of its kind decision, the Indiana Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that probation officers are state employees entitled to legal representation by the Indiana attorney general when sued in connection with their official duties.

The ruling gets Lake County off the hook for defending and paying any judgment against a former probation officer accused in a pending federal civil lawsuit of negligence, wanton and willful misconduct and violating the constitutional rights of a Lake County probationer under his supervision.

According to court records, Lake County repeatedly asked the attorney general to defend the suit involving the probation officer "multiple" times, only to be told each time the attorney general considered probation officers to be county employees.

That spurred the county to sue the state to obtain a definitive ruling on the status of probation officers.

After losing in both the trial and appellate courts, Lake County ultimately prevailed at the state's highest court.

Matt Fech, an attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners, declared the result "a huge victory for Lake County."

"The Supreme Court found that other than paying and providing benefits and holidays to probation officers, the county has no other role regarding the duties of a probation officer," Fech said.

Indeed, Chief Justice Loretta Rush noted in her opinion on behalf of the Supreme Court that the workload of probation officers, as well as the standards for hiring, training and supervising probation officers, all are set and controlled by the judiciary — a state entity.

She said a plain reading of Indiana law clearly indicates probation officers are state employees, including for purposes of the statute requiring the attorney general to defend state employees in connection with their official duties.

Rush noted probation officers are unique due to their inextricable link to the judiciary. She said other trial court employees hired and regulated by counties are not entitled to the same "state employee" designation, or representation by the attorney general in job-related lawsuits.

At the same time, Rush said the attorney general remains entitled to decline to represent a probation officer if the attorney general concludes the officer's alleged misconduct occurred outside the scope of his or her official duties.

"That determination is not ours to make," she said.

