Supreme Court upholds constitutionality of Indiana's 'revenge porn' law

The case originated when Conner Katz, a student at Trine University, allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend through Snapchat a two second video of him holding the hair of a fully clothed woman — later identified as his then-current girlfriend — while her head went up and down toward his crotch.

According to court records, the woman's face was not visible, nor any intimate portion of Katz's anatomy, and the Snapchat video only was viewed a single time and was not saved by the recipient. It was sent as part of an effort to set up a four-way sexual encounter.

Prosecutors charged Katz with distribution of an intimate image after his ex-girlfriend told his girlfriend she had seen it, and Katz allegedly admitted to his girlfriend that it was wrong for him to send the video without her consent.

Katz has not yet been tried on the charge since Steuben Circuit Magistrate Randy Coffey initially dismissed the case after concluding Indiana's revenge porn law was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court decision reversing that ruling reinstates the charge against Katz and sets the stage for a possible trial. Although the high court said conviction is far from a foregone conclusion.