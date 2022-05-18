Supreme Court won't stop forfeiture of ineligible bidder's tax sale certificates

Real estate investor Thomas Wisniewski is officially out of options for trying to hang on to the hundreds of properties he attempted to acquire at the March 19, 2019, Lake County Commissioners' tax sale.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court declined Wisniewski's request to review a Court of Appeals decision affirming a Lake Circuit Court ruling authorizing Lake County to rescind Wisniewski's 504 unredeemed tax sale certificates.

The state's highest court found no reason to disturb prior court rulings that found Wisniewski was ineligible to bid at the tax sale due to his own unpaid property taxes and violated tax sale rules by using family friends and related businesses to buy tax sale certificates on his behalf.

Attorney Randy Wyllie, representing the Lake County auditor, said following the Supreme Court's denial of transfer that he plans to immediately consult with attorneys for the county treasurer to carry out the court-authorized forfeiture of Wisniewski's tax sale certificates.

The Oct. 29, 2021, appeals court decision acknowledged an investigation by The Times, along with a video showing Wisniewski participating in the auction on behalf of Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC, prompted the county auditor to investigate Wisniewski's tax sale purchases.

The resulting scandal spurred changes in both state law and county tax sale rules to make it even more explicit that anyone owing back taxes is ineligible to participate in any county tax sale, and any bids made by, or on behalf of, an ineligible purchaser are subject to immediate forfeiture, along with any money paid for those purchases.

Lake County and other Indiana local governments routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But records show each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

