Surfers credited with rescuing man swept from pier into chilly Lake Michigan

MONTAGUE, Michigan — Two surfers are credited with saving the life of a man on Wednesday who was swept off the end of the southern pier in Montague into Lake Michigan's chilly waters, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
"I was walking the pier to jump back in," surfer Josh Taylor told the GLSRP.
"He was running back toward shore and the water came up behind him and knocked him over," Taylor said of the rescued man. "As soon as he landed the water swept him in (the channel) just like that. Everyone else was in the water and had no idea it happened."
Taylor reportedly said he jumped in, put the man on his surfboard and instructed him to hold on as he paddled him to the ladder of the pier. Taylor then helped the man climb out of the 39-degree water.
The rescued man told the surfers he was about 10 seconds away from slipping under water, according to a Facebook post on the rescue at the Lake Michigan Surfing group site.
"Pretty crazy heroics from fellow Great Lakes surfers today," Steger told the GLSRP. "Well done gentlemen."
"The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project would like to remind pedestrians (surfers excluded) that they should not be walking or running on the piers during the winter, especially when there are waves washing over the pier," the group said. "Without these surfers, this would have been another Lake Michigan drowning."
There have been 109 Great Lakes drownings so far in 2020, including 56 in Lake Michigan, the group said. There have been 947 Great Lakes drownings since 2010, with almost half occurring in Lake Michigan.
