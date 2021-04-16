Surprise discovery at Portage Walmart lands two in jail, police say

PORTAGE — The discovery of a bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia at the local Walmart store by an employee resulted in the arrest of two local men Thursday night, police said.

Richard Neyhart, 61, faces felony counts of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charges and possession of paraphernalia, Portage police said.

David Hobbs, 26, faces felony counts of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine and theft with a prior conviction and misdemeanor possessing paraphernalia, police said.

Police said they were called to the store shortly before 10 p.m. and were told that an employee found a bag that police discovered contained hypodermic needles filled with dark and clear liquids, a burned spoon, small plastic baggies containing heroin and cocaine, cellphones and a wallet containing identifications for Neyhart and Hobbs, according to police.

Police said they found Hobbs wandering around in the store appearing impaired and with fresh "track marks" on his arm. He also had several new undergarments stuffed in his shorts.

Hobbs said he came into the store with the bag, but that it belonged to his husband, Neyhart, police said.