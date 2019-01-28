PORTAGE — A 25-year-old Ohio man was arrested Saturday night after he was spotted inside a local church by a remote camera surveillance system, according to police.
Emanuel Spikes faces a misdemeanor count of trespassing.
Police said they were called to the First United Methodist Church at 2637 McCool Road at 8:41 p.m., surrounded the building and then saw a man inside, who they ordered to come out.
Spikes told them he had been walking for a couple of days trying to find the library on Broadway, police said. He said he came to the church for a blood drive and was supposed to be waiting for the pastor to give him a ride back to Gary.
Police said he repeatedly changed aspects of his story.
The pastor of the church reportedly told police there had been a blood drive, but the building should have been empty and he was never asked to give Spikes a ride to Gary.
Police found no damage or anything missing from the church.
