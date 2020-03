Suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in stomach captured, police say

HAMMOND — A 23-year-old Chicago man accused of shooting a Hammond man multiple times in the stomach was arrested on a warrant in Griffith, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Alize M. Hicks was served an arrest warrant by the Hammond SWAT Team at the Park West Apartments on Friday. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery and is being held at the Lake County Jail, Kellogg said.

Hicks is accused of shooting a 24-year-old Hammond man in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue after getting into an argument about a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who said he knew Hicks, said Hicks pulled out a gun and fired at him multiple times, striking him in the stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

