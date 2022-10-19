Suspect arrested after he lit Molotov cocktails on roof of picnic pavilion, police say

PORTAGE — Portage police said a 20-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday after he dropped an incendiary device, known as a Molotov cocktail, into a building at Olson Memorial Park.

Police said they received an initial report around 11:25 a.m. about an individual with suicidal ideation on the northeast side of the city. Upon arrival, the individual had rode off on a bike, but the complainant told officers the subject had a knife.

A crisis negotiation officer with the Portage Police Department contacted the subject by phone, who told officers he was in a local park with knives and "firebombs" on him, according to Lt. Rob Maynard. Police began canvassing local parks and found the subject at Olson Memorial Park.

Police found Noah Gibson, of Portage, standing on top of a pavilion containing restrooms and a picnic area below. Police said Gibson stood next to two Molotov cocktails and proceeded to take two large fixed-blade knives out of his backpack and place them on the roof.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with Gibson. Gibson repeatedly asked the officers to shoot him, police said.

The crisis negotiation officer continued to try to negotiate with Gibson, who slowly moved onto a roof vent, lit the Molotov cocktail, and dropped it into the building. When Gibson tried to go near the knives, an officer shot him with a "less than lethal" beanbag round, causing Gibson to fall to his knees and roll off the roof where police brought him to the ground. Gibson resisted arrest and one officer suffered injury to his wrist, Portage police said. He was restrained on a cot and tended to by medics.

Firefighters from the Portage Fire Department gained access to the building and found the Molotov cocktail inside a vent. There was no damage as the device extinguished itself, according to police.

Gibson was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before he was taken to the Porter County Jail, police said. Gibson faces felony charges of arson, criminal mischief, resisting arrest with bodily injury, resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon, and battery to a public safety official with bodily waste.