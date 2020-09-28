Suspect arrested in August homicide, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was arrested in Indianapolis on a murder warrant stemming from the Aug. 11 shooting death of Darius C. Mitchell at the Pinetree Court apartment complex in Michigan City, police said.

Demario Emmanuel Williams-Anderson, 19, was taken into custody without incident at 1:45 p.m. Friday near the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus by the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and the U.S. Marshals Services' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Michigan City police.

Williams-Anderson was apprehended when information was received he had fled to Indianapolis after the shooting, police said. He was sought by members of FAST, which is a task force made up of detectives from the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, Porter County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and remains there on a $1 million bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning before LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and/or has surveillance/cellphone video of the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221. ext. 1077.