Suspect at large after Hobart bank robbery, police say
HOBART — A Chase Bank in Hobart was robbed late Saturday morning. 

Hobart officers were called to the the bank at 66 Main St. around 11:30 a.m., Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzalez said. A witness told an officer a white male entered the bank, gave the bank teller a note and showed a pistol that was tucked in his waistband. 

Gonzalez said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then fled the bank heading east toward the parking lot at a nearby dry cleaners where he entered a silver/gray colored Jeep SUV, police said.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they should contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-3406 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

