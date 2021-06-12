Suspect at large after Hobart bank robbery, police say

Hobart Police are looking for information about this man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Hobart.
Hobart Police are looking for information about this man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Hobart.
Hobart Police are looking for information about this man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Hobart.
HOBART — A Chase Bank in Hobart was robbed late Saturday morning.
Hobart officers were called to the the bank at 66 Main St. around 11:30 a.m., Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzalez said. A witness told an officer a white male entered the bank, gave the bank teller a note and showed a pistol that was tucked in his waistband.
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.
Gonzalez said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect then fled the bank heading east toward the parking lot at a nearby dry cleaners where he entered a silver/gray colored Jeep SUV, police said.
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they should contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-3406 or
nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Ashley Yvonne Walker
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Battery with moderate bodily injury Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Brett Jon Crawford
Age: 40 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Battery by means of a deadly weapon; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Dale Tharpe
Age: 38 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Deandre Williams
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Devan Wright
Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine; dealing a narcotic drug; methamphetamine possession; narcotic drug possession Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Eric Edward Winter
Age: 40 Residence: Monticello, Indiana Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Gaming crime Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Provided
Eric Logan Martin
Age: 35 Residence: Griffin, Indiana Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department
Provided
Frank Urbanski
Age: 42 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jalissac Jacox
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Bribery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Prison
Jamal Lamont Gary
Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jarmel Hines
Age: 36 Residence: Indianapolis Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jasmine Wrice
Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery; intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Joseph Mrozek
Age: 62 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 3, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Julie Ann Wright
Age: 43 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 3, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Kimberly Lynn Chrisp
Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Kristen Linder
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Onesimo Rodriguez
Age: 73 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Cocaine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Pedro Carmen Gomez
Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Phillip Guzman Sr.
Age: 52 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Ryan Barkow
Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Shawn Foerg
Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Stacy June Gavin-Mullins
Age: 44 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal trespass Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Taren Marquis Wright
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Thomas Lynn Holifield
Age: 59 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 31, 2021 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Thomas Martinez
Age: 40 Residence: Rolling Prairie Arrest Date: June 7, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.