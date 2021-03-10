Suspect bit sheriff's deputy, resisted arrest following pursuit, police say

JASPER COUNTY — A man charged with fleeing police and driving recklessly from an attempted traffic stop continuously resisted arrest and at one point bit a sheriff's deputy, authorities allege.

Donald G. Oliver, 46, of DeMotte, had bailed from his vehicle on foot and was brought to the ground by police when he refused to comply or show his hands, then bit the deputy, said Jasper County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Wallace.

An arresting deputy was on patrol early March 3 near County Road 1100 North and County Road 1100 West when he noticed Oliver driving recklessly.

Oliver was seen speeding, driving left of center and failing to use his turn signal, Wallace said.

This prompted the deputy to activate his siren and lights, at which point Oliver reportedly sped away.

During the pursuit, Oliver continued to speed and disregard two stop signs, Wallace said.

Oliver later abruptly stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, leading to a short pursuit and his eventual arrest.

Officers searched Oliver's vehicle and found a small baggy of crystal-like substance that later tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, police said.