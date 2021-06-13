Suspect charged in bank robbery that killed security guard

GARY — A Florida man has been charged in a bank robbery that resulted in the death of a security guard Friday.

James A. King, 24, of Miami, has been charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a press release Sunday.

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department used K-9 units to track the last known location of two suspects witnesses described at the scene. The robbery took place at the First Midwest Bank at 1975 W. Ridge Road.

55-year-old Richard Castellana, of Tinley Park, was working as a security guard at the bank and was fatally shot during the robbery.

It’s believed King was armed with a handgun during the crimes, police said. Sheriff's officers apprehended King in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street.

Police found a backpack containing a .40-caliber Glock handgun and approximately $9,000 in cash near where King was apprehended, police said.

The search for the second suspect continues. Police had not yet released the identity of the second suspect as of Sunday.