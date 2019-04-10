MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City area man is accused of being intoxicated when he badly injured a woman in a collision with her motorcycle, despite being out on bond for a drunken driving offense, LaPorte County police said.
Luke Hamlin, 37, was being held without bond Wednesday on a level 5 felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated, a level 6 felony, police said.
Hamlin has a prior OWI conviction from 2016 in Michigan, according to court documents. He was out on bond for an August 2018 OWI charge in LaPorte County.
Jessica Yeakey, 33, also of Michigan City, was reported in critical condition when taken by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend following the Monday afternoon crash, police said.
According to her grandmother Karen Yeaky, the victim has multiple fractures and other injuries. She is expected is to survive but faces a long recovery.
Police said Hamlin was attempting to pull into the driveway of his home in the 6800 block of County Road 450 West.
His 1997 GMC Suburban wound up in the path of Yeakey’s oncoming 2007 Honda motorcycle.
According to police, Hamlin said he didn’t see the motorcycle until just seconds before the crash.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.