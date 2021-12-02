Suspect crashes into squad car causing heavy damage, flees scene, police say

HIGHLAND — After a police car was seriously damaged in a hit-and-run, Region authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the driver responsible.

A Highland patrol car was parked unoccupied at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Strong Street when the crash happened, said Highland Police Department Cmdr. Banasiak.

During this time the left rear side of the vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, which police said is believed to be maroon-colored. Banasiak said the vehicle that struck the squad did not stop and fled the crash scene heading west on Strong Street.

Responding officers were unable to find the suspect vehicle.

Substantial damage to the squad caused it to have to be towed from the scene.

Police stated the suspect vehicle should have noticeable and substantial damage on the right front bumper and fender areas.

"It is very likely that this vehicle/driver is from the neighborhoods near this location,' Banasiak said. "It could be a neighbor of yours and you may notice that this vehicle that you used to see each day is no longer seen at your neighbor’s house because it is being 'hidden' in a garage or tucked in a backyard."