Suspect drives away with officer in car, leads chase, police say

HOBART — A suspect led a pursuit with an officer inside the vehicle Wednesday night, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Hobart officers were assisting Steger, Illinois, authorities in the arrest of an individual, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Fifth Street and Georgiana Street, when the suspect began to drive away from the traffic stop, Gonzales said.

As the suspect began to drive off, a Hobart officer tried to stop him. However, the suspect ended up driving away with the officer inside of the vehicle.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle, and he was arrested, Gonzales said. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

