 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect fires gun, threatens to kill man at Lowell apartment complex, records allege
alert urgent

Suspect fires gun, threatens to kill man at Lowell apartment complex, records allege

lowell

A Lowell squad car is parked outside an apartment complex near the corner of Burr Street and Driftwood Drive

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

LOWELL — A man initially refused to exit his residence when police arrived after a shot was fired at a Lowell apartment complex Saturday evening. 

Anthony H. Garcia, 26, of Lowell faces charges of intimidation, possession of an altered firearm, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, according to the Superior Court of Lake County. 

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman went to visit her brother at his residence in the 1600 block of Crestwood Drive, court records said. 

As she and others were outside her brother's apartment, Garcia allegedly began yelling that he was going to "beat her (expletive)" from his balcony in the apartment complex. 

The woman told police that there was bad blood between her and Garcia's girlfriend concerning their shared work history. Her brother told Garcia to stop and the two men exchanged words, the court reports said. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Next, Garcia went in his apartment and emerged with a handgun, which he allegedly began to wave around. Garcia told the man, "(Expletive) you. I'll kill you," before he fired a shot that hit the ground near him, court reports stated. No one was injured in the incident, police said. 

As the man ducked for cover, Garcia went back inside his apartment and officers were called to the scene. At first, Garcia refused to exit his apartment as instructed by officers, police said. However, he was taken into custody shortly after. 

Inside Garcia's apartment, police found a loaded handgun with its serial numbers obliterated, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court reports said. 

Garcia is being held without bond, said Lowell Chief of Police James Woestman. Lowell police were assisted by officers from St. John, Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, he said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts