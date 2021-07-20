Suspect fires gun, threatens to kill man at Lowell apartment complex, records allege

LOWELL — A man initially refused to exit his residence when police arrived after a shot was fired at a Lowell apartment complex Saturday evening.

Anthony H. Garcia, 26, of Lowell faces charges of intimidation, possession of an altered firearm, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman went to visit her brother at his residence in the 1600 block of Crestwood Drive, court records said.

As she and others were outside her brother's apartment, Garcia allegedly began yelling that he was going to "beat her (expletive)" from his balcony in the apartment complex.

The woman told police that there was bad blood between her and Garcia's girlfriend concerning their shared work history. Her brother told Garcia to stop and the two men exchanged words, the court reports said.

Next, Garcia went in his apartment and emerged with a handgun, which he allegedly began to wave around. Garcia told the man, "(Expletive) you. I'll kill you," before he fired a shot that hit the ground near him, court reports stated. No one was injured in the incident, police said.