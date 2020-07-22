You are the owner of this article.
Suspect fires shots at man's vehicle, police say
Suspect fires shots at man's vehicle, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A suspect opened fire on a 19-year-old's vehicle, damaging the vehicle and shattering windows, police said. 

This is the second report of a shooting that happened on the road in the Region Wednesday. 

The driver, a Merrillville man, was not injured by the gunfire, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. However, he had cuts from the broken glass that was shattered by bullets. 

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday several officers responded to the corner of 75th Street and Broadway in Merrillville, near a Citgo Gas Station. Squad cars flanked a white passenger car that had visible bullet holes in the passenger side window and windshield. 

The 19-year-old was driving in the area of 43rd Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary when his vehicle was shot at, Hamady said. The man then drove to Merrillville where he came in contact with police. 

As police investigated, southbound traffic on Broadway near the scene was closed down for a short time and vehicles were being diverted to other routes. 

Hamady said the suspect is at large and officers are investigating the incident as a criminal recklessness case. 

Woman hit by gunfire while driving, police say

Earlier Wednesday, a 64-year-old woman was driving near East Fifth Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary when a man fired three rounds, hitting her in the leg and vehicle. She is currently in stable condition. 

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-576-4014, 219-881-1210 or to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

