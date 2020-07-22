Suspect fires shots at man's vehicle, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A suspect opened fire on a 19-year-old's vehicle, damaging the vehicle and shattering windows, police said.

This is the second report of a shooting that happened on the road in the Region Wednesday.

The driver, a Merrillville man, was not injured by the gunfire, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. However, he had cuts from the broken glass that was shattered by bullets.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday several officers responded to the corner of 75th Street and Broadway in Merrillville, near a Citgo Gas Station. Squad cars flanked a white passenger car that had visible bullet holes in the passenger side window and windshield.

The 19-year-old was driving in the area of 43rd Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary when his vehicle was shot at, Hamady said. The man then drove to Merrillville where he came in contact with police.

As police investigated, southbound traffic on Broadway near the scene was closed down for a short time and vehicles were being diverted to other routes.

Hamady said the suspect is at large and officers are investigating the incident as a criminal recklessness case.