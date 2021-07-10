 Skip to main content
Suspect flees after injuring 1 in shooting, police say
GARY — A suspect fled after wounding a man in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police said. 

Gary officers were called for a report of a gunshot victim at 12:11 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Seventh Avenue, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Officers found a 27-year-old Gary man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect, described as a black male, fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. 

Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call the the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 32003, or the GPD Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

