Suspect flees, nearly strikes officers with car, police say

MERRILLVILLE — The search for a suspect continued after a wanted person nearly hit officers with a car while fleeing, police said.

At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday police were checking on a person who reportedly had an active warrant in the 7300 block of Broadway, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

The person fled in a vehicle, nearly striking officers, Nuses said.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was later found with no one inside. A police dog search in the area was conducted but the suspect was not found.

No further information on the suspect or incident was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.