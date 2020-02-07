You are the owner of this article.
Suspect found holding knife near stabbing victim, police say
Suspect found holding knife near stabbing victim, police say

GARY — A 54-year-old man was arrested after he was found holding a knife when officers responded to a scene for a report of a stabbing victim, police said. 

Police responded at 1:54 a.m. Friday to the area near East Fifth Avenue and Massachusetts Street to find a 42-year-old man who appeared to need medical attention for a stab wound, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The 54-year-old allegedly stabbed the man in an apartment in the 500 block of Connecticut Street, Westerfield said. 

After the knife was secured for officer safety, the 54-year-old was arrested and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Further details are being withheld until an investigation is complete, police said. 

