Suspect hides under furniture while officers attempt to serve warrants, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A police dog helped nab a man who was hiding under furniture Thursday night, police said.

At 7:45 p.m. the Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad was called to assist Schererville officers as they served felony-level warrants to a Merrillville man, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

Police went to a residence in the 7000 block of Fillmore Street in Merrillville to serve the warrants.

However, upon their arrival, the man attempted to hide under furniture, Nuses said.

Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad's police dog Goose assisted in finding him and officers were able to make an arrest.

The man is currently in police custody and his identity has not yet been released.

