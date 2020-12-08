 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect identified after woman suffers gunshot wound, police say
urgent

Suspect identified after woman suffers gunshot wound, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Mich City GSW Dec 2020

At 8:35 p.m. Monday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Indiana 212 in Michigan City. 

 Lauren Cross

MICHIGAN CITY — A suspect has been detained after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. 

At 8:35 p.m. Monday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Indiana 212, said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. 

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of a fight. None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening and the woman was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City. 

Officers learned the shooting happened at a nearby home and authorities identified a suspect. The suspect has been detained while criminal charges are pending, police said. 

The Michigan City Police Department was assisted by the Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department. 

Police said further information will not be released at this time to protect the ongoing investigation.   

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan City Police Department crime tip line at 219-873-1488. 

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts