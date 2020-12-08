Suspect identified after woman suffers gunshot wound, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A suspect has been detained after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

At 8:35 p.m. Monday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Indiana 212, said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of a fight. None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening and the woman was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.

Officers learned the shooting happened at a nearby home and authorities identified a suspect. The suspect has been detained while criminal charges are pending, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department was assisted by the Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department.

Police said further information will not be released at this time to protect the ongoing investigation.