CROWN POINT — A man was arrested Monday in Cairo, Illinois, in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man outside a Gary gas station in April, authorities said.
Lamar Showers, 21, was wanted in the April 17 homicide of Darrian D. Hill, of Gary, in the 4800 block of Broadway, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Showers was taken into custody without incident about 2:30 p.m. Monday after exiting a home in the 500 block of 20th Street in Cairo, said Mark Gregoline, supervisory inspector for the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
Days after Hill's homicide, police released surveillance images of two possible suspects in a silver-colored car leaving the gas station.
A bystander began performing CPR on Hill, but he died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.