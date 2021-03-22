Suspect in custody after chasing down, stabbing man, police say

LAKE STATION — A man suspected of chasing down and stabbing another person was taken into custody early Monday at the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Line Road after fleeing from the scene of the crime, an official said.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was being held in police custody and faces charges after leaving a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, said Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated event and the two men knew each other.

Officers were first dispatched about 1:52 a.m. to the 2600 block of Lake Street, for what was initially reported as a disturbance. They were later notified while en route that someone had been stabbed, Johnson said.

After arriving, police were told an altercation took place in a home on Lake Street and that a man chased and stabbed someone.

Police found the 30-year-old man with stab wounds at the intersection of Central Avenue and Henry Street, about two blocks away from where the altercation first occurred. He was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was located afterward in the area of U.S. 6 and County Line Road, where he was taken into custody.